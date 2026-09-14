‘Still looking for her’: Search for Harmony Montgomery continues ahead of father’s new murder trial

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More than two years after a jury found Adam Montgomery guilty of murdering his 5-year-old daughter Harmony, the state of New Hampshire is preparing to try him again after his murder conviction was overturned.

Attorneys deliberated at Hillsborough County Superior Court Monday during a scheduling conference as both sides begin preparing for a second murder trial.

No exact trial date was set, but attorneys are aiming for October 2027.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said both sides have a lot of work ahead, including reviewing thousands of pages of material from the case and reviewing how the New Hampshire Supreme Court’s ruling will affect the retrial.

“There was a lot of pre-trial litigation that happened last time,” Agati said.

A jury convicted Montgomery of second-degree murder in 2024. In June, the New Hampshire Supreme Court overturned the murder conviction and sent the case back for a new trial.

Montgomery’s other convictions, abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence, remain in place.

Harmony’s remains have never been found. “We are still looking for her,” Agati said. “We still do not know where she is.”

Agati said another search was conducted as recently as last month in a different area, but it did not lead investigators to Harmony.

Prosecutors are preparing to once again try a murder case without Harmony’s remains ever having been recovered.

Montgomery did not appear in court for Monday’s scheduling conference. Montgomery has maintained his innocence in his daughter’s death.

Montgomery’s attorney declined to comment following Monday’s hearing.

The judge gave both sides 30 days to submit a proposed schedule.

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