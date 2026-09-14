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Christmas Eve fire that killed 21-year-old woman in Needham ruled accidental

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
Woman killed in Needham house fire on Christmas Eve was months away from graduation, school says (Sigma Delta Tau Syracuse)
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A deadly Christmas Eve fire in Needham was determined to be accidental, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire broke out inside a garage on Woodworth Road around 5 a.m.

Firefighters battle smoky conditions during house fire in Needham

Investigators said multiple items may have caused the fire, including power tools, ignitable liquids, and lithium-ion batteries.

Officials said there was no evidence the fire was intentionally set.

Kayla Corrigan, 21, was killed in the fire.

Corrigan was a student at Syracuse University.

Two people inside the home were able to escape.

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