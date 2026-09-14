Christmas Eve fire that killed 21-year-old woman in Needham ruled accidental

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A deadly Christmas Eve fire in Needham was determined to be accidental, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire broke out inside a garage on Woodworth Road around 5 a.m.

Firefighters battle smoky conditions during house fire in Needham

Investigators said multiple items may have caused the fire, including power tools, ignitable liquids, and lithium-ion batteries.

Officials said there was no evidence the fire was intentionally set.

Kayla Corrigan, 21, was killed in the fire.

Corrigan was a student at Syracuse University.

Two people inside the home were able to escape.

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