National Taco Day freebies and deals

Today is the day to celebrate Tacos! The first Tuesday of October is National Taco Day and with these national “holidays” come freebies and deals to make your Taco Tuesday even better.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, “On this food holiday, we honor the endlessly versatile and delicious taco. From the crunch of a hard shell to the softness of a warm corn tortilla, the taco is a perfect food for any occasion, ready to be filled with an incredible variety of ingredients.”

The website claims that we eat 4.5 billion tacos every year.

If you decide to celebrate the day, here are some deals you may want to take part in. Keep in mind, they may be subject to participation, so check your local locations to see if they’re taking part.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes: BOGO potato & egg or chicken fajita tacos, $5 El Gran Tocino Tacos and Burritos, $5 Taco Meal Deal.

Baja Fresh: Three chicken street tacos for $6 in-store only.

Chuy’s: Dress like a taco, get a free entree. You must post a photo of yourself online using #ChuysTacoDay and show your server. You can also get a free crispy or soft ground beef taco for $1 with purchase of an entree. More information here.

Del Taco: Free taco with any purchase through the app. BOGO deals through the month as part of Tacoberfest.

El Pollo Loco: Three tacos for $5 in the app.

Jack in the Box: Two free tacos when you spend $1 or more in the app.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: Circle of Friends reward members get free tacos when they show their rewards screen on the app. $4 tacos for Taco Tuesday. Taco Giganta Challenge and Flaming Giganta Challenge begin.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Three tacos for $2. Use code TACO26 in the app.

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