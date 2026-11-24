RUTLAND, Mass. — Two people are facing animal cruelty charges after officers rescued a puppy from a dumpster in Rutland.

Police said 28-year-old Danta A. Gagnon and 24-year-old Tattianna S. Roque were charged.

Officers said the puppy was found tied inside a trash bag at an apartment complex.

Police said a Good Samaritan called on Nov. 19 after hearing a puppy’s cries that seemed to come from a dumpster.

Body camera video shows officers pulling the puppy from the bag and wrapping it in clothing that was being dropped off for donation to help keep the dog warm.

The puppy was turned over to Rutland Regional Animal Control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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