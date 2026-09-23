McDonald’s to roll out Monopoly with promises of bigger prizes, more rewards

It’s that time of year again; McDonald’s is taking the family game night staple and slapping it on fries and drinks.

We’re talking about Monopoly.

The fast food company is bringing its popular Monopoly promotion back next month with prizes such as a new Jeep, free McDonald’s for a year in a $1,040 gift card and even $1 million in cash.

The promotion will also include instant-win food and rewards points, along with collect-and-win prizes that include the car, cash, or a vacation, the company said in a news release.

There’s also a Chance Card Game where you can win gift cards, money for a down payment, college debt relief, or cash.

Monopoly rolls out on Oct. 6. You’ll have to register on the McDonald’s App, opt in to its rewards program and pre-register for the game. Then on Oct. 6, you’ll be able to find game pieces on select menu items and scan them into the app to collect properties, redeem prizes or see if you’re a Chance Card Game winner.

For more information, click here.

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