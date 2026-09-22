Gov. Healey moves to suspend Massachusetts gas tax amid skyrocketing fuel prices

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey announced Tuesday that she’s filing legislation to suspend the Massachusetts gas tax as fuel prices in the state skyrocket to the highest levels in months.

Healey said that the temporary gas tax holiday will slash prices for drivers by 24 cents per gallon statewide for two months.

“I don’t control the price of gas, but I’m doing what I can do as governor,” Healey said. “This will offer some relief to people.”

Healey cited the rising gasoline and diesel costs during the ongoing Iran War as a driving force behind her legislation.

“We’re paying the price every which way, including at the pump,” Healey said during an announcement at the State House. “People are struggling right now.”

According to AAA, the average price of regular gasoline in Massachusetts is now $4.41 per gallon, up 7 cents from a week ago and 36 cents higher than a month ago. One year ago, drivers were paying an average of $3.10 per gallon, meaning gas prices have increased by $1.31 over the past 12 months.

Diesel prices have also surged more than 55% since the conflict with Iran began nearly seven months ago. AAA data shows diesel is now averaging about $6.38 per gallon, a development economists warn could drive up the cost of goods across the country.

“We are paying for it every single day. People in America need relief. As governor, I want to do what I can to give relief to people here in Massachusetts,” Healey added.

Healey also stressed that her legislation guarantees that savings will be passed on to drivers, noting that the state has surplus revenue to financially cover the move.

The gas tax suspension will take effect seven days after it’s signed by legislators.

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