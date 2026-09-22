Massachusetts drivers ask Gov. Healey to extend gas tax suspension proposal amid skyrocketing prices

DEDHAM, Mass. — With gas prices now around $4.40 a gallon in Massachusetts, Gov. Maura Healey is proposing a temporary break for drivers. Healey is filing a bill to suspend the state’s 24-cent-per-gallon gas tax for two months on both regular gas and diesel.

“It’s not only showing up at the pump, it’s showing up in the price of everything,” she said. “People in America need relief, and as governor, I want to do what I can to give relief to people here in Massachusetts.”

The governor said the goal is to put money back in drivers’ pockets as prices continue to climb, a result of the war in Iran, which the governor is calling on President Trump to end.

Healey also addressed her prior skepticism about a gas tax suspension.

“My concerns were that people wouldn’t actually see the benefit of a gas tax suspension, but our team worked hard to craft legislation that tackles that concern head on, and it guarantees, it makes sure that those savings will get passed on to actual drivers, to customers,” she said.

Republican candidate for governor, Mike Minogue, had already called for a gas tax holiday, proposing the state suspend the tax whenever gas prices top $4 a gallon.

“I proposed this on September 10. She’s doing this as a response, but it’s only for two months because she’s going to push everything to right after the election and go right back to overtaxing our people,” Minogue said.

The two candidates are now calling for similar relief at the pump, though Healey’s proposal is specifically limited to two months.

Drivers at the Shell gas station in Dedham wonder if that’s necessary.

“I think she should extend to a year instead of two months, that’s not going to do anything for my wallet,” Rodrigo said.

“It should’ve come sooner,” Bethany Bolanos said.

“Anything to bring the gas down, but we got bigger issues than gas!” Alandre Aldophe said.

Governor Healey’s plan still needs approval from both the House and the Senate. With the legislative session nearing its end, it’s not yet clear when lawmakers could take it up.

House Speaker Ron Mariano wrote in a statement, “As gas prices continue to skyrocket as a result of Trump’s reckless war with Iran, Mike Minogue’s proposal to suspend the gas tax is nothing more than a desperate attempt to distract voters from the source of the problem, and from the fact that he has donated $1 million to Trump and the RNC. Historically, the Legislature has chosen not to suspend the gas tax because it would limit our ability to fund critical infrastructure projects while doing little to alleviate costs for residents. With no end to the war in sight, a suspension of the gas tax would be fiscally irresponsible. MAGA Mike should instead spend his time trying to convince his fellow Republicans to end this war, and to focus on solving the affordability crisis that his party continues to exacerbate.”

Senate President Karen Spilka expressed her support for the governor’s efforts writing in a statement, “Governor Healey has pulled every lever at her disposal to lower costs for Massachusetts residents at a moment when Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress are driving prices higher through the needless war in Iran and trade wars with our allies. I’m grateful for her commitment to drive down costs, and I will review this with my colleagues in the Senate when the supplemental budget comes to our chamber.”

If passed, the law would take effect seven days after the governor signs it, and the tax suspension would then last for two months.

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