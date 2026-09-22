Massachusetts school named top university in U.S. News rankings

U.S. News and World Report has ranked MIT as the best college in the country in its annual rankings of the nation’s best universities.

Princeton has held the top spot for the past 15 years. It moved down to the second spot.

MIT was also ranked first for undergraduate research and creative projects, second on the list of most innovative schools, and third on the list of best value schools.

Harvard ranked third on the list. It tied for third for top private schools and ranked second in best value.

The top schools were dominated by private research universities, including Yale and Stanford.

The rankings were determined based on graduation rates and salaries by major.

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