Caught on camera: Gigantic moose seen roaming streets of Massachusetts city

GARDNER, Mass. — A gigantic moose turned heads in a Massachusetts community on Tuesday, strolling through neighborhoods and downtown streets before disappearing from view.

The massive animal was caught on video and photographed in the Worcester County city of Gardner, leaving onlookers in awe.

Gardner resident Nancy Hamel Nadeau’s Blink camera showed the moose strolling past her home before it turned around and ran off.

State Rep. Jon Zlotnik got a glimpse of the moose as it toured the city’s downtown section.

Zlotnik shared a photo on Facebook, with a caption that simply read, “There is a moose in downtown Gardner...”

Zlotnik’s post generated hundreds of shares and comments, with many residents wishing they had seen the animal themselves.

“Wow that’s huge!” one commenter wrote. Another added, “Oh my goodness! Man, that thing’s big.”

Other recent moose sightings in New England have been reported in Sterling and Pepperell, Massachusetts, as well as Bedford, New Hampshire.

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