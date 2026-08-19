‘Lost her way’: Hayden Panettiere’s mother speaks about daughter’s death

The mother of actress Hayden Panettiere has spoken out about her daughter’s death. It was the first time she has spoken since Panettiere died on Aug. 16.

According to Variety, Leslie Vogel sat down with NBC News, telling the news outlet, “I think Hayden was an amazingly talented person in so many departments and I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry — it is a struggle and it’s a very challenging industry and it’s not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path. I think it becomes very difficult to be true to yourself, and I think Hayden sadly lost her way, and I wish it were different. I wish she had stayed true to herself because she had many incredible attributes.”

Vogel also spoke about her daughter’s on again/off again boyfriend.

“This person in her life that we have been trying to get rid of for quite some time was with her at her death,” she told NBC News.

Greenville Police Department records said Brian Hickerson, Panettiere’s boyfriend, and his brother Zach Hickerson were at the scene when Panettiere died. The actress’s boyfriend also gave a bag of medications to police that Panettiere had been taking, the “Today” show reported.

Panettiere and Vogel were estranged.

The actress wrote about their relationship in her memoir “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” Variety reported.

Vogel, a former actress herself, managed her daughter. Panettiere called her mother a “perfectionist” who allegedly superglued her tooth back in so the young actress would not lose a job.

When the book came out, Vogel said in an interview with Page Six that “the present drama is partially to sell books…As many parents of entertainment children [know], we are all too familiar with the painful observation of watching the self-destructive paths they sometimes choose. No parent hopes for this scenario; we want our children to be the best of themselves and live a peaceful, joyful life. Sadly, this is out of our control. You cannot save someone who does not want to be saved.”

Fox News said Vogel and Panettiere, 36, ended the business relationship when the “Heroes” actress was 19. They became estranged this year.

Panettiere told US Weekly that she and her mother did not have a relationship but “that doesn’t mean that I don’t leave the door open for the opportunity to present itself one day.”

No cause of death has been released for Panettiere. She was in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

An autopsy found no signs of trauma. The Greenville County (South Carolina) Coroner’s Office and the Greenville City Police Department are conducting parallel investigations, Fox News reported.

0 of 22 Hayden Panettiere 1994: ONE LIFE TO LIVE - Christmas show - 12/22/94Sarah (Hayden Panettiere) and Cord (John Loprieno) celebrated Christmas in 1994 on Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Daytime's "One Life to Live". "One Life to Live" airs Monday-Friday, 2-3 p.m., ET, on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. OLTL94(Photo by Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)HAYDEN PANETTIERE, JOHN LOPRIENO (Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Con) Hayden Panettiere 1998: Hayden Panettiere (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Hayden Panettiere 2001: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the premiere of the film "Joe Somebody" on December 19, 2001, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2002: Actress Hayden Panettiere at the Scooby-Doo DVD Launch Event "Escape From Spooky Island" on Roosevelt Island in New York City. 10/9/02 Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2004: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the "Raising Helen" Premiere on May 26, 2004, at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images) (Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere (left) and actor/singer Jesse McCartney pose at the after-party for the premiere of Warner Bros' "Racing Stripes" on January 8, 2005, at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) ( Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere skates with guests at the Walt Disney Pictures' "The Ice Princess" after-party held on March 13, 2005, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2005: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards held at Gibson Amphitheater at Universal CityWalk on August 14, 2005, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2008: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the Hollywood Entertainment Museum's Hollywood Legacy Awards XI honoring the cast of "Heroes" along with Rob and Chad Lowe, held at the Esquire House Hollywood Hills on November 11, 2008, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2010: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends HAVEN360, Premiere.com, and Roadside Attractions' cocktail reception to celebrate the Academy Award-nominated documentary 'The Cove' at Andaz Hotel on March 3, 2010, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images) (Angela Weiss/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2011: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the premiere of the Weinstein Company's "Scream 4," Presented by AXE Shower, at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2012: Actress Hayden Panettiere arrives at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre on July 22, 2012, in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2013: Boxer Wladimir Klitschko and actress/model Hayden Panettiere attend the 34th Annual Sports Emmy Awards Reception at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2014: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2014: Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2017: Hayden Panettiere attends Build Presents Charles Esten & Hayden Panettiere Discussing "Nashville" at AOL HQ on January 5, 2017, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2019: Hayden Panettiere (L) and Jansen Panettiere arrive at a screening of Freestyle Releasing's "Sharkwater Extinction" at the ArcLight Hollywood on January 31, 2019, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2022: Hayden Panettiere attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Hayden Panettiere 2023: Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

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