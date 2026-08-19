Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Psychologist back on the stand

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The defense is continuing to call witnesses Wednesday in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy as attorneys work to convince jurors that the former Massachusetts labor and delivery nurse was experiencing postpartum psychosis when her three children were killed.

On Tuesday, jurors heard testimony from two expert witnesses called by the defense. One focused on Clancy’s mental state in the days and weeks surrounding the deaths, while another provided graphic details about how the children died.

After an undisclosed delay, defense psychologist Dr. Paul Zeizel was back on the stand.

He told the jury it was his opinion that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis when her three children were killed after analyzing her symptoms and medical records.

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Aug. 19, 2026, 10:57 a.m.

in Cross:

DA: Where in the record does it say #LindsayClancy heard a voice to kill herself

Dr. Z: It's not in the records. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 19, 2026

Aug. 19, 2026, 10:47 a.m.

In cross, Dr. Zeizel #LindsayClancy did not ask about her children when he first met her in hospital and she told Patrick she heard a voice. Later he said, "she has not heard voices since the event took place in 2023" @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 19, 2026

Aug. 19, 2026, 10:45 a.m.

in cross of Dr. Zeizel

DA. You're aware when she described intrusive thoughts, she never described a voice telling her to kill herself.

Dr. Z: no

DA: As far as her reports, it was simply she felt like she wanted to die

Dr. Z yes @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 19, 2026

Aug. 19, 2026, 10:20 a.m.

Dr. Zeizel: My opinion #LindsayClancy had a mental disease or defect. She had bi polar with post partum psychosis. She was unable to conform her behavior to rule of law, no appreciation for wrongfulness of her act.@boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 19, 2026

Aug. 19, 2026, 10:10 a.m.

Dr. Zeizel: In mid-January, while #LindsayClancy was tapering down her prescriptions, she was having intrusive voices that were telling her to kill herself. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 19, 2026

Aug. 19, 2026, 10:05 a.m.

Dr. Zeizel, under direct from Kevin Reddington is reviewing #LindsayClancy's symptoms in fall 22, detailing her failed attempts to get help. "she was having symptoms of psychosis, getting more depressed, concerned people could hear her thoughts and she might lose her children. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 19, 2026

Aug. 19, 2026, 9:52 a.m.

We are back in court for #LindsayClancy trial. This will resume shortly. Defense witness Dr. Paul Zeizel is still on the witness stand. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 19, 2026

Aug. 19, 2026, 9:31 a.m.

There is an unexplained recess after a sidebar in #LindsayClancy trial. Will let you know when we get called back in. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 19, 2026

Aug. 19, 2026, 9:28 a.m.

Back at Plymouth County Superior Court for #LindsayClancy triple murder trial. Judge just told us there could be a delay in getting started. Defense may rest today. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 19, 2026

Get caught up with what happened Tuesday

Defense psychologist Dr. Paul Zeizel testified about a conversation Lindsay Clancy had with her husband, Patrick Clancy, while she was hospitalized at Brigham and Women’s Hospital more than a week after the killings.

According to Zeizel, he allowed Clancy to use his cellphone to call her husband. During that conversation, Zeizel said, Clancy described hearing a voice commanding her to kill her children.

“She expressed love for him. She said she heard a male voice ordering her, telling her that she didn’t have any choice, but she had to kill her children. And then kill herself,” Zeizel testified.

The defense has argued throughout the trial that Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis, a rare psychiatric condition that can cause hallucinations, delusions, and a break from reality.

Jurors hear difficult testimony about children’s deaths

Jurors also heard emotional and graphic testimony from a defense forensic pathologist who discussed the amount of time the children were strangled before their deaths.

The testimony added another difficult day to a trial that has drawn significant public attention as both sides present competing explanations for what happened inside the Clancy family’s Duxbury home.

What comes next?

The defense is expected to continue presenting witnesses and could wrap up its case later this week.

Once the defense rests, prosecutors will have the opportunity to call rebuttal witnesses before closing arguments and jury deliberations begin.

Clancy is charged in connection with the January 2023 deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan.

Prosecutors allege she intentionally killed the children, while defense attorneys contend she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and lacked criminal responsibility for her actions.

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