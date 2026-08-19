Boston 25 News on Tuesday obtained body camera video showing the OUI arrest of the state’s Democratic Party chair.

The video shows officers in Southborough pulling over Stephen Kerrigan in the early hours of June 13th.

At the time, officers said Kerrigan had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

Kerrigan participated in field sobriety tests. Court records state that a preliminary breath test registered 0.117% blood alcohol content. Later breathalyzer tests conducted at the police station reportedly showed readings of 0.089% and 0.086%.

In Massachusetts, the legal BAC limit is 0.08% for drivers over 21.

Kerrigan was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

The case was resolved in Westborough District Court on June 15, as court records show Kerrigan admitted to sufficient facts on the OUI charge and received a continuance without a finding through June 15, 2027.

Body camera video shows Mass. Democratic Party Chair’s arrest for OUI

Kerrigan was ordered to complete the Massachusetts Impaired Driving Program, pay required fees and assessments, and faces a 45-day license loss. The negligent operation charge was dismissed, and the marked-lanes violation resulted in a not-responsible finding.

A court notice included in the case file states Kerrigan told the court he had been served alcohol prior to the incident at the Westin Copley Place in Boston.

Kerrigan has served as chairman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party since 2023. He also serves as the president and CEO of the Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center.

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