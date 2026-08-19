Search intensifies for woman considered armed and dangerous after Worcester officer found dead

WORCESTER, Mass. — The search continues this morning for the woman who police say was in the home of a Worcester police officer who was found dead.

Worcester police say 57-year-old Kurt Solomon, a 31-year veteran of the department, was found dead inside his home on Wildwood Avenue around 5:30 Tuesday morning.

After discovering his body, investigators began searching for Karen Solomon. Police say she may be armed and dangerous.

Worcester police union IDs veteran officer killed as search for ‘possibly armed’ woman continues

Investigators spent hours Tuesday searching Coes Pond along Mill Street. Crews saw officers carrying long guns into the woods before boarding a search boat on the pond. Helicopters also circled overhead.

For the Worcester Police Department, the investigation has become a difficult task as they work to determine what happened to one of their own.

“When you serve 30 years with an individual, you become more than coworkers; you become family, and today we lost a member of our family,” said Thomas Duffy, president of NEPBA Local 911.

The police union says it will make resources available to support Worcester Police Department members during this difficult time.

25 Investigates also learned Karen Solomon is the founder and president of First Help, a nonprofit that supports families who have lost law enforcement officers to suicide.

According to the organization’s website, Solomon has written books and articles about the families of fallen officers and the challenges law enforcement officers face on the job.

Karen Solomon Worcester police are seeking Solomon regarding the death of a man at her home. (Worcester Police)

Solomon has also spoken publicly about the stigma surrounding officer suicide, including an appearance on the Dr. Phil show.

Her nonprofit’s website says she is currently serving on an FBI task force working to implement the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection Act.

25 Investigates has reached out to First Help and the FBI for comment. We have not yet heard back.

The search for Karen Solomon remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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