Madonna, Taylor Swift lead 2026 MTV Video Music Awards

The Material Girl and the Showgirl are going head-to-head for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

But Madonna has the most nominations for 2026, with 11, including Video, Artist, and Song of the Year, The Associated Press reported.

Since Madonna burst onto the scene in the 1980s, she has won 19 MTV VMAs and received the Video Vanguard Award in 1986, the first female solo artist to do so.

Swift is second this year with nine nominations. If she takes home one, she will be the most-awarded artist in VMA history, as she and Beyoncé are tied for the title with 30 each, the AP said.

She’s up for the Video and Artist of the Year as well.

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter are coming in with seven nominations.

The awards will be presented on Sept 27 from Los Angeles.

Fans can cast their votes for the VMA Video of the Year here.

Here is a list of select nominations:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records

Bruno Mars - “I Just Might” - Atlantic Records

GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean” - Iconoclast Music

Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter - “Tears”- Island

Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande - Republic Records

Bruno Mars - Atlantic Records

Madonna - Warner Records

Morgan Wallen - Big Loud/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter - Island

Taylor Swift - Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

BTS - “Swim” - BIGHIT MUSIC

Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas” - Columbia Records

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI - “Golden” - Republic Records/Visva Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - “Bring Your Love” - Warner Records

Olivia Dean - “Man I Need” - Island

PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE - “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” - Human Re Sources

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by The General Insurance®

Bella Kay - Atlantic Records

CORTIS - BIGHIT MUSIC

Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records

Malcolm Todd - Columbia Records

Myles Smith - RCA Records

Sienna Spiro - Capitol Records

Stella Lefty - Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

BEST COLLABORATION

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice - “Chains & Whips” - Roc Nation Distribution

French Montana x Max B - “Ever Since U Left Me” - Coke Boys Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter - “Bring Your Love” - Warner Records

PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Shakira & Burna Boy - “Dai Dai” - Sony Music US Latin

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye - “Hard Part” - Def Jam Recordings

BEST POP

Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records

Charli xcx - “SS26” - Atlantic Records

LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” - Lloud Co./RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo - “drop dead” - Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour” - Island

Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl” - RCA Records

Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records

BEST R&B

Bruno Mars - “I Just Might” - Atlantic Records

Chris Brown - “It Depends/Obvious” - RCA Records

Dave & Tems - “Raindance” - Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records

Justin Bieber - “YUKON” - Def Jam Recordings

Kehlani - “Folded” - Atlantic Records

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis - “Is It a Crime” - Epic Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Geese - “Taxes” - Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam

mgk & Fred Durst - “FIX UR FACE” - EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records

Noah Kahan - “The Great Divide” - Mercury Records

Olivia Rodrigo - “the cure” - Geffen Records

SOMBR - “Homewrecker” - SMB Music/Warner Records

Tame Impala - “Dracula” - Columbia Records

twenty one pilots - “Drag Path” - Fueled By Ramen

**BEST DANCE, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum

Bebe Rexha & Faithless - “New Religion” - Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE

Harry Styles - “Aperture” - Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii - “RUNWAY” - Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records

PinkPantheress - “Stateside + Zara Larsson” - Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Slayyyter - “DANCE…” - RECORDS/Columbia Records

Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl” - RCA Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta with Shakira - “Choka Choka” - Republic Records/UMLE

Bad Bunny - “NUEVAYoL” - Rimas Entertainment

Fuerza Regida - “TU SANCHO” - Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin

KAROL G - “Papasito” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia - “La Perla” - Columbia Records

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA - “LA VILLA” - AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin

Shakira & Burna Boy - “Dai Dai” - Sony Music US Latin

BEST K-POP

BLACKPINK - “JUMP” - YG Entertainment

BTS - “SWIM” - BIGHIT MUSIC

CORTIS - “REDRED” - BIGHIT MUSIC

KATSEYE - “PINKY UP” - HYBE x Geffen Records

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) - “SPAGHETTI” - SOURCE MUSIC

LISA - “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” - Lloud Co./ RCA Records

BEST COUNTRY

Ella Langley - “Choosin’ Texas” - Columbia Records

Kacey Musgraves - “Dry Spell” - Lost Highway/Interscope Records

Lainey Wilson - “Somewhere Over Laredo” - Broken Bow Records

Luke Combs - “Back in the Saddle” - Columbia Nashville

Shaboozey - “Cowgirl” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Stella Lefty - “Boston” - Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Tucker Wetmore - “Brunette” - Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records

BEST DIRECTION

Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me” - Republic Records

Bruno Mars - “I Just Might” - Atlantic Records

GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean” - Iconoclast Music

Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour” - Island

Taylor Swift - “Opalite” - Republic Records

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean” - Iconoclast Music

Harry Styles - “Dance No More” - Columbia Records

KATSEYE - “PINKY UP” - HYBE x Geffen Records

Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film” - Warner Records

Tate McRae - “Nobody’s Girl” - RCA Records

Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia” - Republic Records

©2026 Cox Media Group