‘Frustrated, fed up, fried’: David Krumholtz taking break from acting

David Krumholtz, whose film credits include roles in “Supergirl” and “Oppenheimer,” is stepping away from acting -- at least for now.

Krumholtz, 48, wrote in social media posts (now since deleted) that he wants to take “an indefinite break” from acting, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor said he was “frustrated, fed up, fried” with Hollywood as the acting profession “has lost its gleam.”

“I kinda sorta put my acting career on hold the other day. It’s been something I’ve been petrified to do for years,” Krumholtz posted on Threads, according to Deadline. “Specifically, the fear was that I’d go broke and not be able to handle being out of the game. But I sent the definitive email.

David Krumholtz, who played Kor-El in this year’s “Supergirl” and appeared in “Oppenheimer” and “The Studio,” said on Threads Monday that he’s done with acting and ready to start a “new life.”



However, he later deleted the posts that spoke of his frustration with getting jobs in… pic.twitter.com/6FylPmjvoy — Variety (@Variety) August 19, 2026

“And gotta say, a huge wave of relief washed over me. Not sure what I’m going to do for money instead, or how I’m going to do it, but I just removed a humongous burden, one that I truly didn’t fathom the weight of until it was gone. Frustrated, fed up, fried.”

The “10 Things I Hate About You” actor later clarified that while he was not completely quitting, he simply needed a break, Deadline reported. His social media post drew support from friends and fellow actors, and he thanked them.

“The stress of the moment has me wondering if there’s a higher calling to pursue,” he wrote in one response. “Thanks for the very kind thought. Means the world.”

The native of Queens, New York, has been working consistently on the big screen and on television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His credits during the early part of his career include roles on “Law & Order,” “Life with Mikey,” “Addams Family Values” and “The Santa Clause” franchise.

He had regular roles on “Numb3rs,” “The Trouble With Normal,” “Monty,” “Chicago Sons” and “The Closer,” the entertainment news outlet reported.

Most recently, Krumholtz starred as Zor-El in “Supergirl” and had the role of Isidor Rabi in “Oppenheimer.”

©2026 Cox Media Group