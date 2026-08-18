Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Psychologist testifies on visiting Clancy in the hospital

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The defense team for Lindsay Clancy continued calling witnesses on Tuesday as the high-profile murder trial enters its 15th day of testimony in Plymouth Superior Court.

Clancy, a former Duxbury mother charged in the 2023 deaths of her three young children, is pursuing an insanity defense. Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, is working to show jurors how her mental health deteriorated in the months leading up to the killings, with a particular focus on the medications she was prescribed and their reported effects.

Dr. Paul Zeizel, a psychologist, told the jury he’s seen Clancy 45 times since the incident and let Clancy call her husband while she was hospitalized.

Zeizel said on speaker phone, Clancy told Patrick she heard a male voice telling her she had no choice but to kill the children and kill herself.

Court resumes with cross-examination of Zeizel on Wednesday morning.

Watch Boston 25’s trial coverage

Follow Bob Ward’s court updates

August 18, 2026, 3:42 p.m.

Reddington: Did you tell #LindsayClancy to lie or make that up?

Dr. Z: no

Reddington: Did you suggest to her that she should say she heard a voice?

Dr. Z: Absolutely not.

Red: Why did you let her call Pat on your phone?

Dr. Z human compassion. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 3:40 p.m.

Dr. Zeizel: #LindsayClancy, using his phone called Patrick to says she loved him very much, was unable to express emotion.

She said she heard a male voice ordering her, telling her that she didn’t have any choice but she had to kill her children. And kill herself. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 3:15 p.m.

Dr. Paul Zeizel, psychologist, is next defense witness in #LindsayClancy triple murder trial. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 2:59 p.m.

Prosecutor Sprague is taking out an exercise band and showing to Dr. L "you cant leave an exercise band alone, "it fell apart." @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 2:54 p.m.

In cross Dr. Laposata, after talking about her testimony in RI case, said in ligature strangulation, unconsciousness comes in 5-20 seconds. But death comes after continuous pressure of up to five minutes . #LindsayClancy has her head in her hands. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 2:45 p.m.

DA is showing color photo of #lindsayclancy at hospital. you are saying she fell head first onto cold ground and there are no visible injuries to her head?

Dr. L. yes. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 2:44 p.m.

cross of Dr. Laposata:

DA: you say she fell on her head yet there are no injuries to her scalp, brain.

Dr. L yes Im sure there were brusies

DA: you are guessing.

Dr. L: no I'm sure @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 2:40 p.m.

Dr. Laposata: how she lost body temp

came from lying on hard frozen ground (32 degrees)

wet clothing, no sun, she is thin. spinal injury caused her to lose ability to control body temperature. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 2:34 p.m.

Dr. Laposata: the impact of #lindsayclancy fall compressed her spinal column, causing her injuries which left her paralyzed, as well as other injuries. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 2:32 p.m.

Dr. Laposata #lindsayclancy did a freefall dive headfirst out of the bedroom window. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 2:28 p.m.

Dr. Laposata; bruises seen on baby Callan were not caused by squeezing or pushing, but from instruments measuring brain activity. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 2:15 p.m.

Dr. Laposata said she is a forensic pathologist. She reviews cases to understand how people get injured and how they die. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 2:13 p.m.

Lunch break over in #LindsayClancy trial. Next witness is Dr. Elizabeth Laposata, a defense forensics expert. She is appearing via Zoom. Tech issues have been solved. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 12:23 p.m.

We are breaking until 2pm. Dr. Condie is finished on stand. @lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 11:47 a.m.

Dr.Condie: postpartum depression: woman may feel she can't connect to baby, isolated, no energy, insomnia.

Reddington: and if they feel disassociated, that could be post partum psychosis, and #LindsayClancy had all those symptoms

Dr C: she reported all those. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 11:40 a.m.

Dr.Condie: psychosis means a lack of understanding of what is real vs. what is not. can have delusions, auditory not visual hallucinations.

Reddington: #LindsayClancy had auditory not visual hallucinations

Dr. C: At times she reported she heard a voice. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 11:35 a.m.

Dr.Condie Nov into December, #LindsayClancy complained about brain fog, feeling sedated, symptoms ppl with post partum compain about.

Reddington: It's not a complain, they are living with.

Dr. C: "It is a very unpleasant experience." @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 11:31 a.m.

Dr.Condie; When #LindsayClancy's dose of Zoloft was increased from 25-50mg, "she felt number, not herself."

"Antidepressants can take up to 6 weeks to become useful. But side effects can happen quickly." @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 11:28 a.m.

Dr.Condie after reviewing Dr. Tufts #LindsayClancy med records, called them "somewhat sparse." Many check boxes. "Not a great deal of sentences that describe what was done during the sessions." @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 11 a.m.

Dr. Donald Condie, Cambridge Health Alliance, will be called as next witness in #LindsayClancy triple murder trial. There is an issue with Zoom in courtroom (that's why the delay) so moving on to Dr. Condie. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 10:18 a.m.

Judge is not allowing defense slides 1-3, but allowing 4-6 for next witness. DA is ok with it. Short break to set up the zoom. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 10:15 a.m.

Reddington has drawings and diagrams that we briefly saw. Reddington: "This shows how she lands on her head, gets the Jefferson fracture, falls back, its all depicted there. If the window well is off by a few inches, it's irrelevant. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 10:13 a.m.

Dr. Laposata is a forensic expert. DA is objecting over a drawing that they say shows bedroom window well is in wrong place, and is inaccurate. Reddington says its accurate, measurements taken. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 10:11 a.m.

Susan Clancy is finished on the stand. #lindsayclancy @boston25. Judge is sending jury out of the courtroom.

Judge is talking to both sides about logistics for next witness, Dr. Elizabeth Laposata who will appear via Zoom. There's an issue about defense exhibits. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 10:06 a.m.

Susan Clancy is giving prosecutor one or two word answers in cross.

Ex:

DA Were you at the house much between 1/7 and 1/24?

Clancy I don't remember. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 10:03 a.m.

Judge to jury: that question and answer is stricken. #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 10:01 a.m.

Prosecutor to Susan Clancy

You are an active member of the Catholic Church?

Clancy: yes

DA: You are aware murder is a mortal sin?

Objection, sidebar. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 9:55 a.m.

DA: are you aware #LindsayClancy told a therapist she wasn't close with you as inlaws?

Susan Clancy: I didn't know that.

DA: Did you know she said I dont generally allow inlaws to watch the kids

Clancy: No @Boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 9:53 a.m.

Susan Clancy in cross said the Clancy children never came to her house for sleep overs or to give #LindsayClancy a break. Said they thought best if kids stayed in own home. Lindsays parents would stay w/them. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 9:42 a.m.

Susan Clancy is a NP at South Shore Hospital, labor and delivery (38 yrs). She referred #lindsayclancy to a program at South Shore for moms struggling with postpartum issues. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 9:40 a.m.

Susan Clancy in fall of '22, Lindsay reached out to me in November, saying she felt unwell, insomnia, losing appetite, very anxious and sad. "She was begging for help." @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 9:39 a.m.

Susan Clancy: Lindsay was very nurturing, very loving, wonderful mother. She loved her children, all of them, very very much. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 9:37 a.m.

Susan Clancy "Lindsay married my son Patrick. We had a very good relationship." Had a beautiful relationship with the babies. Saw the family couple times a month.@boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 9:34 a.m.

Susan Clancy, Patrick's mother, Lindsay's former mother in law is called as next witness in #lindsayclancy triple murder trial. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

August 18, 2026, 9:21 a.m.

I am back at Plymouth County Superior Court for #LindsayClancy triple murder trial. We are about to get started. Susan Clancy, Patrick's mother, is expected to testify for defense. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 18, 2026

What happened Monday

After prosecutors rested their case Monday, the defense began calling family members to the stand. Jurors first heard testimony from Clancy’s mother, Paula Musgrove, who described significant changes in her daughter’s behavior following the birth of her third child in 2022.

Musgrove testified that Clancy initially appeared happy after giving birth but later became increasingly anxious about returning to work at Massachusetts General Hospital. According to her testimony, Clancy reached out for help in late October 2022, telling her mother she was “really sick” and that something was wrong.

Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy's mother Paula Musgrove testifies during her daughter's murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

Musgrove also told jurors that Clancy frequently complained about the medications she was taking, saying they affected her memory and mental state.

During testimony, Musgrove recounted Clancy telling her that the medication was “destroying her mind” and that she wanted to feel better and enjoy time with her children again.

Jurors also heard from Clancy’s sister, Allison Ozga, who testified that she noticed troubling changes in Lindsay around Thanksgiving 2022. Ozga said she felt something was wrong and asked her sister whether she was safe. According to her testimony, Lindsay responded that she was.

One of the most significant moments of Monday’s testimony came when Musgrove told jurors that, about a month before the killings, Clancy disclosed that she was experiencing thoughts of harming her children.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group