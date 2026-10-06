Trending

Fugitive arrested in Florida found with handcuff key taped to underwear

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Jonathan Terry: He was wanted on fugitive warrants in Kentucky and Indiana when deputies arrested him last week in Florida. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DOVER, Fla. — A fugitive wanted in two states was discovered carrying a handcuff key taped to his underwear after he was arrested last week in west-central Florida, authorities said.

Read more trending news

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Jonathan Beech Terry, 42, of Dover, was arrested on Oct. 1. In addition to fugitive warrants in Indiana and Kentucky, Terry faces charges of a felon carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a concealed handcuff key, online records show.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that Terry was wanted in Kentucky on an active warrant for violating his probation on a possession of a controlled substance charge. He also had been sought for four years out of Indiana for failure to appear on a methamphetamine possession charge.

At 6:37 p.m. ET on Oct. 1, deputies from the sheriff’s office and its aviation unit responded to an area in Dover, located approximately 19 miles east of Tampa.

The aviation unit found Terry hiding under a shed overhang, WTVT reported.

Deputies said that as they approached Terry, they saw him reach into his clothing and throw a pair of brass knuckles underneath a nearby vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

After Terry was arrested, deputies said they discovered a handcuff key taped inside the suspect’s underwear.

“This convicted felon, wanted in two states, underestimated the skill and determination of team HCSO,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “He now faces new charges here and must answer for his crimes in Indiana and Kentucky.”

Latest crime headlines

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read