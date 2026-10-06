Acton teen accused of killing mother and brother due in court

ACTON, Mass. — An Acton teen accused of killing his mother and brother in August is set to appear in Middlesex Superior Court today.

17-year-old Arjun Arvand is accused of killing his 45-year-old mother, Sudha Venkatesan, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddarth Aravind.

Officers discovered the two victims during a well-being check at the family home on Martha Lane in Acton just after 6:30 p.m. on August 11 after Arvand’s father called the Acton Police Department to report that an expected visiting tutor couldn’t get inside.

Prosecutors allege Arvand used ChatGPT to write fantasy stories depicting family members being killed.

Aravind allegedly fled the scene of the crime and was later arrested in his mother’s vehicle.

Aravind was arraigned in Concord District Court on charges including two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery on a family member, and two counts of assault and battery.

He has pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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