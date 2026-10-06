Freeze warning, frost advisory issued in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning and a frost advisory in Massachusetts.

The freeze warning is in effect for Western Franklin, Eastern Franklin, Western Hampshire, and Eastern Hampshire counties from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures of 26 to 31 degrees are expected.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS warned. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.”

The frost advisory is in effect for Central Middlesex, Western Hampden, Eastern Hampden, Western Norfolk, Northern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, and Northern Middlesex counties from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures dropping to between 31 and 36 will result in frost formation.

“Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered,” the NWS warned.

Residents in the warning and advisory areas are urged to take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.

It's going to be a cool afternoon and very chilly/frosty overnight! After that, temps will be seasonable for the rest of the week. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/VHldUNE1RG — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) October 6, 2026

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