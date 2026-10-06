5-year-old dies in UTV accident in Rhode Island, juvenile driver facing charges

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. — A 5-year-old is dead, and a 16-year-old is facing charges after a deadly UTV crash in Rhode Island.

The crash happened in Little Compton, Rhode Island on Sunday just 25 minutes south of Fall River.

Police said the teen driving lost control of the UTV while driving on a grassy field.

All eight people who were in the UTV were thrown from the car when it rolled over.

Another 5-year-old was taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.

Police have not identified the driver, but they’re being charged with driving to endanger resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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