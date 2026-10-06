Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of season fly at popular New England tourist attraction

GREEN'S GRANT, N.H. — Winter is making an early appearance in New England.

The first snowflakes of the season fell overnight on Mount Washington in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, covering parts of the Auto Road in snow and giving visitors a first glimpse of the colder months ahead.

In a Facebook post, the Mt. Washington Auto Road wrote, “Welcome, winter! The first snowflakes of the season fell overnight.”

The popular tourist attraction in Green’s Grant also shared photos of snow-covered roads and rocks.

Despite the inclement weather, the Auto Road remains open to cars Tuesday, with a winter cutoff of 4,200 feet in place.

“Come see the first signs of winter for yourself!” the post continued.

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