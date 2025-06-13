Family plot: Unidentified human remains buried next to loved one in cemetery

DAWSON, Ga. — A family experienced an unpleasant surprise this week when human remains were discovered buried alongside their loved one in a southwest Georgia cemetery.

According to a news release from the Dawson Police Department, officers were summoned to the Cedar Hill Cemetery in the city at about 3:30 p.m. on June 11 because of “unconfirmed burial activity.”

A family member had made arrangements to transfer the remains of their loved one to another section of the cemetery when the interment company discovered what police said were human remains buried next to the deceased person.

The names of the deceased person and their family members have not been released by authorities, who are “emphasizing the sensitivity surrounding this incident.”

Officials with the Dawson Police Department said they contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who are now involved in examining and identifying the remains.

In a statement, police said there was no danger to the community, and asked the public not to make insensitive remarks to its Facebook post about the incident.

The request was made to emphasize “the need for compassion and respect for the grieving family and their deceased loved one,” police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414.

Dawson, a town founded in 1857, is located approximately 167 miles south of downtown Atlanta. It is the county seat of Terrell County.

Cedar Hill Cemetery is also the final resting place for entertainer Wayland Flowers, a Dawson native best known for the comedy routines he created with his puppet, Madame.

