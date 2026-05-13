$10 million lottery prize won on scratch ticket purchased at Mass. grocery store

BOSTON — A Reading-based trust has claimed a $10 million grand prize from a Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket game.

According to lottery officials, Rock Solid Trust of Reading, represented by trustee Joshua Garick, claimed the top prize in the “$10,000,000 Instant Millions” game.

The trust opted to take the one-time cash payment of $6.5 million before taxes. Garick said the winnings will be used to invest and support the winner’s family.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Stop & Shop on Freeport Street in Dorchester using a self-service lottery terminal. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Lottery officials noted that the “$10,000,000 Instant Millions” game still has one remaining $10 million grand prize unclaimed.

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