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$10 million lottery prize won on scratch ticket purchased at Mass. grocery store

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
Massachusetts Lottery winner (Mass. State Lottery Commission)
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — A Reading-based trust has claimed a $10 million grand prize from a Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket game.

According to lottery officials, Rock Solid Trust of Reading, represented by trustee Joshua Garick, claimed the top prize in the “$10,000,000 Instant Millions” game.

The trust opted to take the one-time cash payment of $6.5 million before taxes. Garick said the winnings will be used to invest and support the winner’s family.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Stop & Shop on Freeport Street in Dorchester using a self-service lottery terminal. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Lottery officials noted that the “$10,000,000 Instant Millions” game still has one remaining $10 million grand prize unclaimed.

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