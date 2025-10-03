Cracker Barrel drops Prophet, firm behind logo change

The company that came up with Cracker Barrel’s short-lived logo change is out.

The global marketing firm Prophet was hired by the country restaurant chain to update the brand. The Wall Street Journal reported.

In August, Cracker Barrel said it teamed with Prophet, which had worked with entertainment, hospitality and consumer companies in the past, to be "focused on shaping a new brand vision that will enhance market share while preserving the company’s unique heritage.”

The firm came up with the new logo, which had only “Cracker Barrel,” dropping the old-timer that had been there for decades, and caused an online uproar over the update.

The fall marketing campaign was released in mid-August, but by the month’s end, the old-timer was back, and the new logo was dropped.

Logo changes FILE PHOTO: Cracker Barrel has changed its longstanding logo. The namesake barrel and man were gone from a new logo but were quickly returned. (Cracker Barrel)

Plans to redesign locations into an updated country style, removing much of the antiques that hung on dark walls, were also dropped.

It had only been rolled out to four of Cracker Barrel’s 660 locations, CNN reported.

Both the logo and the restaurant redesigns were spearheaded by Prophet.

On Thursday, Cracker Barrel said it is retooling the company’s leadership. The chief restaurant and retail operations officer role was eliminated, and the woman who held the position, Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer, has left, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The company’s vice president of marketing, Matt Benton, is also leaving after a year, replaced by former Cracker Barrel executive Thomas Yun, CNN reported.

Yun “was responsible for developing some of the company’s most successful menu introductions of the past several years while overseeing and honoring classic favorites," the company said.

