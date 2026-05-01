Death of 8-month-old baby in Mass. under investigation, DA says

TAUNTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway following the recent death of an 8-month-old infant in southeastern Massachusetts, authorities announced Friday.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 1472 Somerset Avenue in Taunton shortly before midnight on Friday, April 24, found an unresponsive baby boy, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The infant, whose name hasn’t been released, was flown to a Boston hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following morning.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death in this case.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are assisting Taunton police with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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