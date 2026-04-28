American Airlines updates battery pack policy

American Airlines is the latest carrier to regulate how and when you can use a portable charger.

The new rules go into effect on May 1, ABC News reported.

Anyone flying on American Airlines on or after that date will need to keep any portable chargers visible and within reach when using them.

The airline is also limiting how many chargers people can bring on a flight and the maximum capacity of those chargers.

Passengers will only be allowed to bring up to two chargers that do not exceed 100 watt-hours each.

A watt-hour, according to RELiON battery’s website, is power over time. To determine a watt-hour, you multiply the amp-hours by the volts.

Batteries should list the device’s watt-hours.

They must not be stored in overhead bins and cannot be recharged during a flight as well, ABC News reported.

Click here to see all of the rules about what you can bring on board an American Airlines flight.

American Airlines is not alone in limiting the number of battery packs on flights.

Southwest Airlines only allows one lithium portable charger or power bank per person on flights. Its policy started last week, The Dallas Morning News reported.

United Airlines does not allow power banks in checked luggage.

Delta Airlines will limit starting May 1 to up to two battery packs that don’t exceed 100 watt-hours each.

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