Cracker Barrel releases statement after logo change uproar

Days after social media erupted into jeers over the new Cracker Barrel branding, the restaurant chain has released a statement.

The statement starts, “If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices.”

The company went on to say, “The things people love most about our stores aren’t going anywhere: rocking chairs on the porch, a warm fire in the hearth, peg games on the table, unique treasures in our gift shop, and vintage Americana with antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee.”

The antiques are in reference to the items that had adorned the walls of all Cracker Barrel locations but had been pared down in some that had been remodeled in a new, “decluttered” theme, CNN reported. According to the “Today” show, it was a “brighter modern farmhouse aesthetic.”

The most recent uproar, however, focused on the new logo that got rid of the “old timer” leaning on a cracker barrel.

While he isn’t on the logo anymore, “Uncle Herschel” will still have a presence on the menu for the “Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter, on road signs and in the country store, the company shared.

“He’s not going anywhere — he’s family," Cracker Barrel pledged.

This was not the first time the logo had changed. It was only text when the chain started in 1969, with Uncle Herschel and his Cracker Barrel added in 1977, “Today” reported.

