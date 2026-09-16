Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon has announced its fall Prime Day sales, promising “48 hours of exclusive deals across more than 35 categories.”

Prime Big Deal Days will happen on October 6 and 7, the company said.

Amazon said it will release new deals three times a day, listed as “Today’s Big Deals,” across more than 35 categories, including beauty, tech, fashion, and home.

The deals will be released at midnight, 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. PT and will be available while supplies last.

The company promised “millions of deals on top brands, seasonal favorites, and everyday essentials,” all ahead of the holidays.

Expected items include:

Halloween costumes and accessories

Candy

Party supplies

Slow cookers

Charcuterie boards

Cangles

Uggs

NEST New York

Barefoot Dreams

Groceries

Gifts for her, him, kids

Amazon suggests using Alexa to find deals, such as asking the AI assistant to “Alert me to deals on cozy sweaters,” which will give you daily updates on matching deals as available.

If you have Auto-Buy turned on, Alexa will automatically make the purchase when it hits a specific price point.

You can also ask Alexa to show how item pricing changes over a year.

You’ll need to be a Prime member to take part in Prime Big Deals Day next month. It costs $14.99/month or $139/year. You can also get a free 30-day trial if you qualify, plus discounted memberships for students or those on qualifying government assistance.

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