Brockton mayor to face criminal charge in case involving high school student

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues is expected to face a criminal charge stemming from an alleged incident involving a Brockton High School student, according to prosecutors.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office announced that a clerk magistrate found probable cause to issue a criminal complaint charging Rodrigues with assault and battery.

Officials said the case was transferred from Plymouth County to Norfolk County before the complaint was issued.

The allegation stems from an incident that reportedly occurred during the Huntington Day Parade in May. The student later filed a formal complaint, prompting an investigation and the legal proceedings that followed.

The matter first drew public attention during Brockton High School’s graduation ceremony in June, when the student’s mother confronted Rodrigues as he addressed graduates. Security then escorted her away from the event.

In a statement released in June, Rodrigues acknowledged an interaction with a student and said he learned the encounter made her feel uncomfortable. At the time, he said Brockton Public Schools was investigating the matter.

Rodrigues is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 28 in Hingham District Court.

Additional details about the alleged incident and court proceedings were not immediately available.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the mayor’s office for comment and is awaiting a response.

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