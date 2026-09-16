Internationally renowned restaurant chain opens third Massachusetts location

PEABODY, Mass. — Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão has opened a new location in Peabody, marking the restaurant brand’s third Massachusetts location and bringing more than 100 jobs to the North Shore.

The internationally known restaurant officially opened Monday at the North Shore Mall, located at 210 Andover Street. The restaurant joins existing Massachusetts locations in Boston’s Copley Place and Burlington.

As part of its introduction to the community, Fogo de Chão announced it will donate 10% of its first week of sales to Citizens Inn Haven From Hunger, a nonprofit organization that provides food assistance and other support services to families and individuals experiencing food insecurity.

The nearly 50-year-old restaurant chain is known for its Brazilian churrasco-style dining, featuring fire-roasted meats carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also enjoy the restaurant’s Market Table with salads and seasonal offerings, Bar Fogo cocktails, and private dining spaces.

Fogo de Chão opens in Peabody Fogo de Chão (Fogo de Chão)

“We’re thrilled to continue to grow in Massachusetts with our new location at Northshore Mall,” Fogo de Chão CEO Barry McGowan said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming both new guests and loyal Fogo fans to discover the Culinary Art of Churrasco.”

The Peabody location offers several dining options, including the chain’s signature Full Churrasco Experience, weekday lunch specials, weekend Brazilian brunch, and a variety of bar menu offerings. Guests can also order premium cuts such as Wagyu ribeye and tomahawk ribeye steaks.

General Manager Gabriela Mallory leads the new restaurant and most recently managed the company’s Boston location.

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