Why you should check in with your heating oil company ahead of winter season

DEDHAM, Mass. — Scott McFarlane at McFarlane Energy has decades of experience, and he says over the years he has seen prices rise and fall, but when the cold weather arrives, your heating system and your wallet will be working overtime, so now is the time to start preparing.

New state data shows the average price of heating oil in Massachusetts is now $5.98 a gallon; that’s up from $3.52 this time last year—a jump of nearly 70%, and numbers can change quickly.

McFarlane says he’s seen increases over the years, but nothing like this. In the last two or three weeks, McFarlane says he’s noted heating oil prices go up by over $1 a gallon; on Tuesday alone he says he noted a 30-cent price increase.

Depending on the size of your home, insulation and how high your thermostat goes, one delivery most likely will not get you through the winter.

“Heating oil is basically like diesel fuel. It affects the cost of groceries, the cost of the farmers to run their tractors. People don’t realize that,” said McFarlane.

Running out could also require additional services before your heating system is up and running again, which means more money to spend.

“Don’t call your dealer if you’ve got three quarters of a tank anymore than you go to the grocery store when there’s a blizzard coming, and you’re running out of milk,” said McFarlane.

Check in with your heating oil company, discuss your budget, and know how much oil you actually use.

Residents can also apply for help paying their heating bills.

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