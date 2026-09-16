What the Fluff? Somerville festival returns for 21st year

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival returns to Union Square on Saturday for its 21st year.

Community members are invited to join the free festivities from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate the invention of marshmallow fluff.

The festival will feature fluff-themed games and musical performances.

More than 100 vendors will offer fluff-inspired treats and dishes.

Organizers said approximately 30,000 people are expected to attend the sweet celebration.

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