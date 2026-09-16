Massachusetts residents can now apply for help with winter heating bills

BOSTON — As colder weather approaches, Massachusetts residents struggling with home heating costs may be eligible for financial assistance through the state’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

The program helps qualifying households pay for their primary heating source during the winter months, whether they heat with oil, electricity, natural gas, propane, kerosene, wood, or coal. Assistance is available to homeowners and renters, including those whose heating costs are included in their monthly rent.

Who qualifies?

Eligibility is based on several factors, including household size and gross annual income. Under program guidelines, a household’s income must not exceed 60% of the state’s median income to qualify for assistance.

What benefits are available?

Eligible households can receive a fixed benefit payment that is applied toward their primary heating expenses for the heating season, which runs from Nov. 1 through April 30.

In addition to heating assistance, some households may also qualify for utility rate discounts on:

Electric service provided by investor-owned utility companies

Natural gas service provided by investor-owned utility companies

Heating assistance payments are typically sent directly to the household’s heating vendor.

How to apply

Massachusetts residents can apply for HEAP through their local administering agency, in person or by phone. Applications may also be submitted online through the Commonwealth’s online application portal.

Residents can locate the agency serving their community using the state’s provider locator tool.

No application fee

State officials emphasize that applying for HEAP is completely free. Residents should never be charged a fee to apply for the program. If anyone is asked to pay for assistance with a HEAP application, they should report the incident to state officials.

Learn more

Additional information about eligibility requirements, benefit levels, and the application process is available through the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities and local administering agencies across the state.

For more information or to apply, visit the Massachusetts Home Energy Assistance Program website.

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