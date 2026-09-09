Alabama suspect in handcuffs steals police car

An Alabama man who had outstanding warrants in three counties returned to jail after he allegedly stole a police cruiser while handcuffed on Tuesday, authorities said.

Justin Robert Green, 35, of Birmingham, was arrested by Adamsville Police, AL.com reported. While formal charges have yet to be filed from Tuesday’s incident, Green was suspected of shoplifting from a Walmart, police said.

Following his arrest, officers determined that Green was also wanted on outstanding felony warrants from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the news outlet reported.

At about 10:30 p.m. CT, police responded to the Walmart and observed Green running from the store, police Chief Chris Robinson said.

Green then got onto a motorcycle in the parking lot and fled, eluding police until they apprehended him at a gas station, AL.com reported.

Robinson said Green was handcuffed behind his back and placed in the rear of an Adamsville Police Department patrol vehicle.

While officers were trying to identify the suspect, Green allegedly moved his handcuffed hands in front of his body, climbed through a partially open rear window and slid into the front seat of the cruiser, the news outlet reported.

Green then fled the scene, AL.com reported.

After a second chase, Green surrendered to police in downtown Birmingham, Robinson said. He was watched more closely this time and was booked into the Adamsville City Jail, according to the news outlet.

Green was arrested by Homewood police on June 24, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from a business in the city.

Court records indicate that Green has been arrested on dozens of criminal charges since 2008.

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