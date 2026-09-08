Framingham man held on $250K bail in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Framingham man accused of fatally striking a pedestrian was ordered held with bail after being arraigned Tuesday morning.

Ronei DeOliveira, 44, is accused of hitting a pedestrian Sunday night.

According to police, DeOliveira was driving a pickup truck on Hollis Street at 10:30 p.m. when he allegedly struck the victim, identified as 62-year-old Philip Bligh.

Officers said DeOliveira fled from the crash on foot.

Bligh was transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he later died.

Police said they spoke with crash witnesses who reported seeing DeOliveira leaving the area.

Officers then located DeOliveira after he returned to the area. Police said he smelled of alcohol.

Authorities arrested DeOliveira. He was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of personal injury or death.

Bail was set at $250,000. DeOliveira was ordered to submit to GPS monitoring, not to consume alcohol, and to surrender his passport.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.

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