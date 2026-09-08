What’s next for Lindsay Clancy? Attorney asks for presidential pardon after mistrial

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — What’s next for Lindsay Clancy?

It’s not clear where her case is headed as the Plymouth County District Attorney considers a retrial. The mother, charged with three counts of first degree-murder, is charged in connection with the strangling deaths of her three children.

On Friday the Clancy jury informed the court that a lone holdout juror was preventing a unanimous verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington claimed Lindsay was in the grip of postpartum psychosis and not criminally responsible for their deaths.

While District Attorney Tim Cruz is considering whether to return, Reddington said he’s open to some kind of plea deal. He appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

“I hope, however, after sitting through this trial and seeing the evidence that was presented from the government as well as the defense. He would revisit that issue and hopefully we’ll be able to work something out that would be acceptable to both sides,” said Reddington.

Outside the courthouse, conspiracy theories involving Lindsay Clancy’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, also continue to grow. Clancy released statement through his attorney Tuesday.

“This campaign, now fueled by insatiable media coverage, remains at a fever pitch and has resulted in real life threats to his reputation, livelihood, and life,” the statement read.

“Enough is enough — this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop.”

On September 29, both sides are due back in court for a pretrial conference. Kevin Reddington is asking President Trump to step in.

“Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady. The type of person she is, what’s she’s been through and consider a pardon,” Reddington said.

“The way the law works, the President of the United States can grant pardons to people convicted of federal crimes or charged with federal crimes. They cannot do anything about a state case,” Boston attorney Peter Elikann said.

“This is a state case. Presidential pardons apply only to federal convictions,” a spokesperson from the White House said. They also referred Boston 25 to Trump’s recent comments from Friday on the case.

Boston 25 has reached out to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office to ask when they’ll have a decision made on retrying the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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