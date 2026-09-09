Car crashes into Malden restaurant

MALDEN, Mass. — A car crashed into a Malden restaurant on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to Santa Fe Burrito Grill and Bar on Pleasant Street after receiving calls about a vehicle collision into a restaurant through the front entrance.

Police said there were no reported injuries to the operator, pedestrians, or anyone inside the restaurant.

Pleasant Street is closed between Abbott Street and Commercial Street while emergency crews clear debris from the roadway and surrounding area.

Pedestrian access in the immediate area remains limited to opposite sidewalk and restricted near the restaurant.

Police are asking people to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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