83-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in Medway

MEDWAY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an 83-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Medway on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Milford and Green streets around 8 p.m. found a bicyclist suffering from significant injuries, according to the Medway Police Department.

The bicyclist, identified as Yuk Foo Chan, of West Roxbury, was rushed to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Medway police described Chan as a “local fixture for many years.”

Investigators say Chan was hit by a driver traveling east on Milford Street. The driver’s name hasn’t been released, and no arrests have been made.

“The operator, whose identity will be withheld until the investigation is complete, was present and cooperative when responding officers arrived,” authorities said in a statement. “Chief William Kingsbury and the members of the Medway Police Department extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Chan’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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