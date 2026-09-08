Huge car fire stalls afternoon traffic on I-95 in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A huge car fire stalled afternoon traffic on I-95 in Foxborough on Tuesday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to I-95 South near Exit 18 around 1:31 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.

The right and middle travel lanes were closed as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Video shared with Boston 25 shows a man running back toward the car to retrieve his belongings before the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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