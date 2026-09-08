Experienced pilot one of the two people killed in fatal crash

Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed in Ludlow, Massachusetts on Saturday night. Officials say the plane was leaving North Hampton Airport and was destined for Plymouth Municipal Airport.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is on scene investigating why the plane went down. Officials haven’t identified the two people killed.

Alpha One Flight Services operates out of the airport in Plymouth. The founder, Chris Hyldburg, says the pilot was one of their regular customers who would rent a plane from them.

“This was a licensed pilot they had been licensed for at least 25 years,” Hyldburg said. “He was pretty advanced as a pilot.”

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Hyldburg says pilots have mandatory testing every two years. The pilot operating the plane before the crash was good to fly after his testing last year. Hyldburg says this man routinely went on flights like the one over the weekend.

“The sense of loss that I experienced through the evening and found out on the phone he was deceased. I can’t imagine what family members are going through.”

The founder was on vacation in New Hampshire when he got the call. He immediately started driving to Ludlow.

“It was the whole team, my family; we all experienced that at that moment as it was happening,” he said. “They were a part of our family that we have at Alpha One and it was like having a family member that was unaccounted for. The passion is really what binds us together. It’s really about staying together and when we lose somebody, it’s a big deal to us.”

The NTSB is on scene investigating what caused the plane to go down. They also said they won’t be identifying the victims until Tuesday at the earliest.

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