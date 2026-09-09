Wellesley College to offer free tuition to students

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Another Massachusetts college is making it easier for students to afford a higher education.

Wellesley College announced it will begin offering free tuition to students for families earning $200,000 or less per year, starting next year.

The new policy is expected to make a Wellesley education more affordable for more students at the private, all-women’s college.

Wellesley’s tuition is currently more than $72,000 per year, before other costs such as housing, meals, books and fees are included.

Under the new policy, eligible domestic students will not have to pay tuition if their family’s annual income falls at or below the $200,000 threshold.

Harvard University, MIT, and Boston University also recently started offering free tuition.

The change at Wellesley College will take effect next year and will be applied to all domestic students.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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