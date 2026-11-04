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2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Tampa Citibank building

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Breaking News Breaking News (Cox Media Group National Content Desk/Cox Media Group National Content Desk)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two people were killed in a shooting at the Citibank Center in near Tampa.

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Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said one victim and the alleged gunman are dead, WTSP reported.

Citibank employees were evacuated from the building and told to meet at a triage area at a Tampa hotel before being reunited with family at another hotel.

One employee, named Douglas, said that the day started as normal but saw people running through. He thought a fight had broken out, but when he saw more people running, he decided to join them. He ran out a back door to a garage, and then saw police running inside, WTVT reported.

Officials believe the shooting was targeted, USA Today reported.

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