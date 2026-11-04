2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Tampa Citibank building

Two people were killed in a shooting at the Citibank Center in near Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said one victim and the alleged gunman are dead, WTSP reported.

Citibank employees were evacuated from the building and told to meet at a triage area at a Tampa hotel before being reunited with family at another hotel.

One employee, named Douglas, said that the day started as normal but saw people running through. He thought a fight had broken out, but when he saw more people running, he decided to join them. He ran out a back door to a garage, and then saw police running inside, WTVT reported.

Officials believe the shooting was targeted, USA Today reported.

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