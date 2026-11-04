Boston police seek help identifying person after man punched in sidewalk dispute

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for help identifying a person connected to an assault and battery investigation.

Officers said they responded to a report on Thursday, Oct. 8, for an assault and battery in the area of 30 Dalton St.

Police spoke with the victim, who said he was involved in a verbal altercation with a person on a bicycle who was riding on the sidewalk.

Following the argument, the victim said that the suspect chased after the victim and punched him in the face.

Police said the suspect then grabbed his bicycle before taking pictures and videos of the victim on the ground.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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