Fugitive wanted in New Bedford stabbing arrested in Connecticut

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with a stabbing in New Bedford was arrested in Connecticut on Tuesday.
26-year-old Sanedlly Santana faces charges of assault with intent to murder, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery in connection with an Oct. 10 incident at a New Bedford bar.
U.S. Marshals Task Forces said Santana was involved in a fight at the bar, where he allegedly stabbed a man in the chest and a woman in the neck.
Santana was taken into custody in Hartford, Connecticut, without incident.
He is being held in Connecticut on a fugitive from justice charge and is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts to face the charges in New Bedford District Court.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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