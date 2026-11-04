Teen arrested in connection to multiple break-ins in Boston

BRIGHTON, Mass. — A Brighton teen was arrested in connection with a spree of commercial break-ins in Boston.

According to Boston police, 19-year-old Jaylen Christian of Brighton was arrested in connection to a series of break-ins and property destruction reported between Sept. 29 and October 31.

Police said the incidents occurred in a commercial area along Market Street, Faneuil Street, and North Beacon Street where entry was gained by allegedly smashing storefront windows before cash draws were stolen.

Christian was charged with eight counts of breaking and entering for a nighttime felony, eight counts of malicious destruction of property, eight counts of possession of burglarious tools, and six counts of larceny in a building.

Police said anyone with information on the break-ins is strongly urged to contact District D-14 Detectives at (617) 343-4260. Community members can also provide information anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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