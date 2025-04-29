Mass. fugitive featured in ‘America’s Most Wanted’ premiere

The season premiere of “America’s Most Wanted” on FOX Monday night will feature a Massachusetts man accused of killing his wife in 2023.

On October 22, 2023, 30-year-old Breanne Pennington was found shot to death in her home on Cherry Street.

Her husband, 34-year-old Aaron Pennington, is wanted for her murder and has been on the lam ever since.

According to a murder warrant, Pennington was upset about his failing marriage and Breanne’s plans to move to Texas with the couple’s four children.

Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward, who has covered the case extensively, sat down with Callahan Walsh, “America’s Most Wanted” co-host to learn more.

You can catch the season premiere tonight at 9 p.m.

Penningtons from Gardner (Aaron Pennington (left), Breanne Pennington (right) -- Family)

