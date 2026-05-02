Authorities investigating possible murder-suicide after 2 people found dead in Tuftonboro, NH

TUFTONBORO, NH — Authorities are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a residence in Tuftonboro.

According to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, Tuftonboro police were called to a summer residence just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. There, police found the two homeowners dead outside the residence.

At this time, authorities are still in the early stages of an investigation, but say that there doesn’t seem to be a threat to the public.

“Authorities are investigating the possibility that the deaths are likely the result of a murder/suicide,” the AG’s office wrote.

At this time, the identities of both victims will remain undisclosed pending the family’s notification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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