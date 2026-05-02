Essex police and fire rescue two men and a dog after sailboat runs aground

ESSEX, Mass. — First responders in Essex rescued two people and a dog from the Essex River on Friday night after their sailboat ran aground and began to take on water.

An emergency beacon from a 30-foot sailboat, called the Jenny Lee, was received around 8:12 p.m., from The U.S.

The Essex Harbormaster responded and made contact with the Coast Guard, soon locating the sailboat listing heavily to one side.

A 14-foot flatbottom fire-rescue skiff was launched and approached the sailboat. A police sergeant responded from his home in Essex and deployed the police department’s drone to assist.

After several minutes, rescuers located the two men wading through frigid, chest-deep water.

The fire boat approached and brought the two inside the rescue boat. They also rescued a small dog who was floating alongside the people inside a plastic tote.

The two brothers, ages 28 and 30, were brough to shore. One of the brothers was able to walk, but the other was carried on the shoulders of one of the police officers through approximately 250 yards through sand dunes to an area on 2 Penny Lane in Gloucester.

Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment for hypothermia. They were reported in stable condition on Friday evening. The dog was also reported to be in good condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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