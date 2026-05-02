Celtics announce Jayson Tatum is OUT ahead of Game 7 vs. Philly

BOSTON — Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been officially out on the pre-game injury report with left knee stiffness.

Injury Report Update:



Jayson Tatum - Left Knee Stiffness - OUT https://t.co/mncFbkO6lQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2026

This comes just hours before the Celtics are set to lead off against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Early on Saturday, Tatum was initially ruled questionable. Boston 25’s Michael Raimondi reports that head coach Joe Mazulla says that Tatum’s injury was worse than they initially claimed a few nights ago.

In Thursday’s Game 6 loss, Tatum had 17 points before leaving in the third quarter with an apparent lower leg injury.

The Cs are set to take on the 6ers tonight at 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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