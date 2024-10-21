Police still looking for Aaron Pennington, one year after his wife’s murder in Gardner

34-year-old Aaron Pennington remains one of the Most Wanted Fugitives in Massachusetts, one year after his wife, Breanne Pennington, was killed in their Gardner home.

On October 22, 2023, the 30-year-old mother of four was found shot to death in their Cherry Street home.

According to a murder warrant, Pennington was upset about his failing marriage and Breanne’s plans to move to Texas with the couple’s children.

Aaron Pennington’s white BMW was discovered in woods near Gardner’s Camp Collier.

But despite a massive manhunt, including a recent search in September 2024, Aaron Pennington has completely vanished.

While some don’t know if Pennington is dead or alive, Brenda Hull, Breanne’s aunt, believes Aaron is in hiding.

“I have zero belief he is deceased. Zero,” Brenda said her California home. “I am factually based. Period. Until I have a corpse, I’m going to keep looking.”

Penningtons from Gardner (Aaron Pennington (left), Breanne Pennington (right) -- Family)

Breanne’s murder rocked the small town of Gardner, a quiet, central Massachusetts community.

There is a still package for Breanne on her front porch, even though her house remains empty.

Breanne’s murder has left many here feeling unsettled.

“It’s just devastating that this can happen here,” said resident Janine Pumyea. “It’s even more devastating that he can’t be found.”

Brenda Hull believes Aaron Pennington carefully planned Breanne’s murder as well as his escape.

She hopes freight train companies will check their trains to see if Pennington jumped a train to escape Gardner undetected.

“Aaron believes himself to be smarter than everyone, as every sociopath does. As every narcissist does,” Hull said. “That is what you are dealing with.”

The Pennington’s four young children are now out of state, living with family members. Brenda Hull says, for their sake, she hopes Pennington is caught.

“Those children will forever live with Aaron’s decision: selfish, uncontrolled decision,” Hull said. “They ask about him. They miss him. They deserve to know where he is. They deserve to know the whereabouts of their father.”

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office in a statement said Aaron Pennington remains armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1.800.KAPTURE.

AARON PENNINGTON UPDATED PHOTO (Worcester County District Attorney's Office)

